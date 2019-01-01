23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 23andMe Holding
23andMe Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting ME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.33% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) was provided by Credit Suisse, and 23andMe Holding maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 23andMe Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 23andMe Holding was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 23andMe Holding (ME) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $7.00. The current price 23andMe Holding (ME) is trading at is $3.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
