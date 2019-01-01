23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$100.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$100.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of 23andMe Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
23andMe Holding Questions & Answers
When is 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) reporting earnings?
23andMe Holding (ME) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were 23andMe Holding’s (NASDAQ:ME) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.