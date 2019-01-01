Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) was reported by EF Hutton on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting MDRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) was provided by EF Hutton, and Medalist Diversified REIT initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medalist Diversified REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medalist Diversified REIT was filed on January 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) is trading at is $0.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
