Top 4 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. `

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Luxurban Hotels Inc LUXH

On July 16, LuxUrban Hotels announced the closing of public offering of securities. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.14.

RSI Value: 29.50

29.50 LUXH Price Action: Shares of Luxurban Hotels fell 4.9% to close at $0.15 on Monday.

Generation Income Properties Inc GIPR

On June 6, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana downgraded Generation Income from Buy to Hold. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $2.90.

RSI Value: 28.61

28.61 GIPR Price Action: Shares of Generation Income Properties fell 5.4% to close at $3.36 on Monday.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc MDRR

On July 5, Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend of 5 cents per share on its common stock and 50 cents per share on its Series A Preferred stock. The company's stock dipped around 2% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $8.24.

RSI Value: 28.13

28.13 MDRR Price Action: Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT closed at $12.20 on Monday.

Safe & Green Development Corp SGD

On July 22, Safe and Green Development announced their participation in the $400 million Pigmental Studios Development project set in St Mary’s, coastal Georgia. The company's shares lost around 24% over the past five days. The company's 52-week low is $0.29.

RSI Value: 25.57

25.57 SGD Price Action: Shares of Safe & Green Development fell 16.3% to close at $0.30 on Monday.

