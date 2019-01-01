Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Medalist Diversified REIT using advanced sorting and filters.
Medalist Diversified REIT Questions & Answers
When is Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) reporting earnings?
Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Medalist Diversified REIT’s (NASDAQ:MDRR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
