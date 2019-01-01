ñol

Mondelez International
(NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Dividends

Mondelez International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mondelez International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.06%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mondelez International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mondelez International (MDLZ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mondelez International (MDLZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mondelez International ($MDLZ) will be on July 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mondelez International (MDLZ) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mondelez International (MDLZ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mondelez International (MDLZ) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.35

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)?
A

The most current yield for Mondelez International (MDLZ) is 2.13% and is payable next on July 14, 2022

