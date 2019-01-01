Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International
Mondelez International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) was reported by Mizuho on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting MDLZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.00% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) was provided by Mizuho, and Mondelez International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mondelez International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mondelez International was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mondelez International (MDLZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $77.00 to $75.00. The current price Mondelez International (MDLZ) is trading at is $63.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
