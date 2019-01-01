Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) was reported by Stifel on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting MCRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) was provided by Stifel, and Monarch Casino & Resort downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Monarch Casino & Resort, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Monarch Casino & Resort was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $96.00. The current price Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) is trading at is $67.85, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.