Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.920
Quarterly Revenue
$108.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$108.3M
Earnings History
Monarch Casino & Resort Questions & Answers
When is Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) reporting earnings?
Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were Monarch Casino & Resort’s (NASDAQ:MCRI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $58.2M, which beat the estimate of $57.2M.
