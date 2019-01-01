Macau Capital Investments Inc is a waste management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to both residential and commercial customers. Residential customers are offered curbside recycling as part of the residential services available to them. Commercial recycling is offered for both front load and roll off commercial customers and usually consists of corrugated cardboard. In addition, waste collection services are provided by the company on a scheduled basis. It derives revenue from the fees received for waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling and resource recovery services.