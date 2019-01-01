QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macau Capital Investments Inc is a waste management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to both residential and commercial customers. Residential customers are offered curbside recycling as part of the residential services available to them. Commercial recycling is offered for both front load and roll off commercial customers and usually consists of corrugated cardboard. In addition, waste collection services are provided by the company on a scheduled basis. It derives revenue from the fees received for waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling and resource recovery services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macau Capital Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macau Capital Investments (MCIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macau Capital Investments (OTCEM: MCIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macau Capital Investments's (MCIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macau Capital Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Macau Capital Investments (MCIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macau Capital Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Macau Capital Investments (MCIM)?

A

The stock price for Macau Capital Investments (OTCEM: MCIM) is $0.0005 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 13:33:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macau Capital Investments (MCIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macau Capital Investments.

Q

When is Macau Capital Investments (OTCEM:MCIM) reporting earnings?

A

Macau Capital Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macau Capital Investments (MCIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macau Capital Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Macau Capital Investments (MCIM) operate in?

A

Macau Capital Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.