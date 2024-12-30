Axsome Therapeutics, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the announced completion and results of Phase 3 clinical program of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation.

Axsome Therapeutics shares fell 8.9% to $79.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Intchains Group Limited ICG fell 10.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Friday.

. declined 3.1% to $18.14 in pre-market trading. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 1.5% to $425.19 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Friday. Tesla said on Saturday that the company will reduce benefits as part of its referral program in North America starting next year.

