MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$1.210

Quarterly Revenue

$186.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$186.7M

Earnings Recap

 

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $38.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.60 0.78 0.70
EPS Actual 0.91 0.67 0.98 1.01
Revenue Estimate 153.07M 137.04M 142.31M 138.97M
Revenue Actual 159.47M 144.01M 155.53M 147.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) reporting earnings?
A

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were MasterCraft Boat Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:MCFT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $58.3M, which beat the estimate of $57.1M.

