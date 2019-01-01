MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $38.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.60
|0.78
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.67
|0.98
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|153.07M
|137.04M
|142.31M
|138.97M
|Revenue Actual
|159.47M
|144.01M
|155.53M
|147.85M
Earnings History
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Questions & Answers
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
The Actual Revenue was $58.3M, which beat the estimate of $57.1M.
