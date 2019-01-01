MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $38.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.60 0.78 0.70 EPS Actual 0.91 0.67 0.98 1.01 Revenue Estimate 153.07M 137.04M 142.31M 138.97M Revenue Actual 159.47M 144.01M 155.53M 147.85M

