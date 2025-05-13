May 13, 2025 4:53 AM 2 min read

McDonald's Launches Massive Summer Hiring Drive For 375,000 Workers Amid US Expansion Plans And Slumping Sales

Follow

McDonald’s Corp. MCD announced Monday one of its largest hiring initiatives in years, seeking to add 375,000 employees across U.S. locations this summer as the fast-food giant pursues aggressive expansion despite recent sales challenges.

What Happened: Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president, unveiled the hiring plan alongside Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer at a location near Columbus, Ohio, reported NBC News. The initiative aligns with McDonald’s strategy to open 900 new U.S. restaurants by 2027 and bolster staffing for increased summer demand.

The announcement comes amid broader economic headwinds for the company. Earlier this month, McDonald’s reported its worst quarterly U.S. same-store sales performance since 2020, with a 3.6% decline that missed analyst forecasts of a 1.7% drop.

Executives cited diminishing foot traffic as the primary factor, noting middle-income consumer visits fell by “nearly double digits” alongside continued weakness among low-income customers.

“People are just visiting less,” McDonald’s told investors during its earnings call, pointing to spending cutbacks as consumers increasingly skip meals out or eat breakfast at home to save money.

See Also: Cathie Wood Says ‘Index-Sensitive Managers Will Be Compelled to Consider’ Coinbase As Crypto Exchange Platform Joins S&P 500 Index

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Why It Matters: The hiring push coincides with the President Donald Trump administration’s focus on domestic business investment. The White House recently reported securing over $5 trillion in new U.S. investment commitments during Trump’s first 100 days in office, including major pledges from technology companies.

McDonald’s leadership has explicitly acknowledged a “divided U.S. economy” where low and middle-income consumers face persistent pressure from inflation despite strong traffic among higher-income patrons.

The company, which currently operates over 38,000 locations globally, continues emphasizing value offerings, including $5 meal deals to attract price-sensitive customers in this challenging consumer environment.

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$311.59-0.10%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.26
Growth
29.96
Quality
-
Value
15.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsRestaurantsMarketsbenzinga neuro
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved