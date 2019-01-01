QQQ
Range
13.57 - 13.6
Vol / Avg.
9.7K/65.5K
Div / Yield
0.67/4.92%
52 Wk
13.62 - 16.74
Mkt Cap
467.7M
Payout Ratio
61.14
Open
13.61
P/E
13
Shares
34.4M
Outstanding
BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund invests in the long-term municipal obligations that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD's (MCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD.

Q

What is the target price for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) was reported by Gilford Securities on February 15, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MCA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA)?

A

The stock price for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) is $13.595 last updated Today at 2:59:07 PM.

Q

Does BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) reporting earnings?

A

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD.

Q

What sector and industry does BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (MCA) operate in?

A

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.