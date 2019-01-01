Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Malibu Boats beat estimated earnings by 33.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $71.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.26
|1.62
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|1.37
|1.84
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|259.68M
|245.72M
|255.88M
|255.01M
|Revenue Actual
|263.89M
|253.50M
|276.72M
|273.16M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Malibu Boats using advanced sorting and filters.
Malibu Boats Questions & Answers
Malibu Boats (MBUU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
The Actual Revenue was $75.1M, which beat the estimate of $72.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.