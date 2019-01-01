ñol

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Malibu Boats reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$2.610

Quarterly Revenue

$344.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$344.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Malibu Boats beat estimated earnings by 33.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $71.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.35 1.26 1.62 1.65
EPS Actual 1.50 1.37 1.84 1.82
Revenue Estimate 259.68M 245.72M 255.88M 255.01M
Revenue Actual 263.89M 253.50M 276.72M 273.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Malibu Boats using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Malibu Boats Questions & Answers

Q
When is Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reporting earnings?
A

Malibu Boats (MBUU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Malibu Boats’s (NASDAQ:MBUU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $75.1M, which beat the estimate of $72.2M.

