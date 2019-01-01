Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Malibu Boats beat estimated earnings by 33.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $71.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.26 1.62 1.65 EPS Actual 1.50 1.37 1.84 1.82 Revenue Estimate 259.68M 245.72M 255.88M 255.01M Revenue Actual 263.89M 253.50M 276.72M 273.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.