Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Malibu Boats
The latest price target for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) was reported by Keybanc on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting MBUU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.52% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) was provided by Keybanc, and Malibu Boats maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Malibu Boats, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Malibu Boats was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Malibu Boats (MBUU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $94.00 to $80.00. The current price Malibu Boats (MBUU) is trading at is $58.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
