Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Microbot Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Microbot Medical Questions & Answers
When is Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) reporting earnings?
Microbot Medical (MBOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Microbot Medical’s (NASDAQ:MBOT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
