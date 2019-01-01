Medallion Bank is engaged in providing consumer loans, raising deposits, and manages other banking activities. It offers affordable financing for home improvement contractors, including window, siding, and roof replacements, kitchen, bath and basement remodels, HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning), and solar PV installations. Medallion also offers recreation financing for new and used motorhomes, towable RVs, truck campers, cargo trailers, utility trailers, horse trailers, and for variety of ATVs and other power sport vehicles. Its segments are Recreation; Home Improvement; Medallion and Other.