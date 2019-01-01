QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 1:24PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Medallion Bank is engaged in providing consumer loans, raising deposits, and manages other banking activities. It offers affordable financing for home improvement contractors, including window, siding, and roof replacements, kitchen, bath and basement remodels, HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning), and solar PV installations. Medallion also offers recreation financing for new and used motorhomes, towable RVs, truck campers, cargo trailers, utility trailers, horse trailers, and for variety of ATVs and other power sport vehicles. Its segments are Recreation; Home Improvement; Medallion and Other.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV37.504M

Analyst Ratings

Medallion Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medallion Bank (MBNKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ: MBNKP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medallion Bank's (MBNKP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medallion Bank (MBNKP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medallion Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Medallion Bank (MBNKP)?

A

The stock price for Medallion Bank (NASDAQ: MBNKP) is $26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medallion Bank (MBNKP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medallion Bank.

Q

When is Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) reporting earnings?

A

Medallion Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Medallion Bank (MBNKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medallion Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Medallion Bank (MBNKP) operate in?

A

Medallion Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.