Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$-1.450
Quarterly Revenue
$223.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$223.1M
Earnings History
Maxeon Solar Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reporting earnings?
Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Maxeon Solar Technologies’s (NASDAQ:MAXN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $206.6M, which beat the estimate of $165M.
