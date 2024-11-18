This Biogen Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Ami Fadia downgraded the rating for Biogen Inc. BIIB from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $270. Biogen shares closed at $159.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Jacob Lacks downgraded the rating for Matson, Inc. MATX from Outperform to Peer Perform. Matson shares closed at $160.65 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $93 to $91. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $91.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst John Eade downgraded the rating for Fortive Corporation FTV from Buy to Hold. Fortive shares closed at $74.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Nathan Jones downgraded Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $370. Curtiss-Wright shares closed at $358.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in