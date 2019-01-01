Matson (NYSE:MATX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$8.230
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Matson using advanced sorting and filters.
Matson Questions & Answers
When is Matson (NYSE:MATX) reporting earnings?
Matson (MATX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Matson (NYSE:MATX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
What were Matson’s (NYSE:MATX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $512.5M, which beat the estimate of $495.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.