Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mattel
Mattel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) was reported by Stifel on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting MAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.37% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) was provided by Stifel, and Mattel upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mattel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mattel was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mattel (MAT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $27.00 to $33.00. The current price Mattel (MAT) is trading at is $25.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.