Masco (NYSE:MAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Masco (NYSE:MAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Masco beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $231.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Masco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.89
|1.04
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.99
|1.14
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95B
|2.10B
|2.16B
|1.83B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|2.20B
|2.18B
|1.97B
Earnings History
Masco Questions & Answers
Masco (MAS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which hit the estimate of $0.60.
The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which missed the estimate of $2.1B.
