Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
=
Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marriott Intl beat estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $1.88 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marriott Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.98
|0.45
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.99
|0.79
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|3.81B
|3.16B
|2.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.45B
|3.95B
|3.15B
|2.32B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Marriott Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
Marriott Intl Questions & Answers
Marriott Intl (MAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
The Actual Revenue was $5.8B, which beat the estimate of $5.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.