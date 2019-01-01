ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Manchester United
(NYSE:MANU)
12.75
0.14[1.11%]
At close: May 31
12.76
0.0100[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.19 - 12.92
52 Week High/Low10.51 - 20.86
Open / Close12.71 / 12.76
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 163M
Vol / Avg.897.2K / 510.1K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.73
Div / Yield0.18/1.43%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float22.4M

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Manchester United reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$205.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$152.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Manchester United using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Manchester United Questions & Answers

Q
When is Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reporting earnings?
A

Manchester United (MANU) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)?
A

Manchester United (MANU) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 21, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $7.88.

Q
What were Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) revenues?
A

Manchester United (MANU) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 21, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $237.5M, which beat the estimate of $205.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.