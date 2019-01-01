Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Manchester United
Manchester United Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting MANU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Manchester United upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Manchester United, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Manchester United was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Manchester United (MANU) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Manchester United (MANU) is trading at is $12.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
