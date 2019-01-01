Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$21.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lottery.com using advanced sorting and filters.
Lottery.com Questions & Answers
When is Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) reporting earnings?
Lottery.com (LTRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $-2.50.
What were Lottery.com’s (NASDAQ:LTRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $32.2M, which beat the estimate of $28.2M.
