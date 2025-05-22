May 22, 2025 4:19 PM 1 min read

Lottery.com Shares Drop On Q1 Revenue Decline Despite Narrowed Net Loss

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares are trading lower on Thursday as investors reacted to weak first-quarter results showing a continued decline in revenue.

What To Know: The company reported $223,850 in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, down 14% from $259,320 in the same period last year.

The drop was likely due to reduced contributions from its TinBu and Global Gaming subsidiaries. Although Lottery.com introduced new revenue from its S&M&I subsidiary, which wasn’t present in the prior-year quarter, it wasn't enough to offset broader declines.

Gross profit for the quarter came in at $61,000, a sharp decline from $175,000 last year, representing a 65% drop. Cost of revenue nearly doubled to $162,000 from $83,900, adding further pressure on margins. Operating expenses also fell by 39% year-over-year, aided by reductions in personnel costs, professional fees and general administrative spending.

Net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $5.75 million or $1.40 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. While the smaller loss was a modest improvement, it wasn't enough to reassure investors amid declining top-line performance.

LTRY Price Action: Lottery.com shares were down 10.11% at $1.60 at market close Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

LTRY Logo
LTRYLottery.com Inc
$1.57-11.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.15
Growth
0.33
Quality
-
Value
13.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GamingNewsMoversAppgamblinglotterywhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved