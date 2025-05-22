Lottery.com Shares Drop On Q1 Revenue Decline Despite Narrowed Net Loss

Zinger Key Points
- Lottery.com shares drop over 10% Thursday after reporting a 14% year-over-year revenue decline in the first quarter.
- The company’s net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, but rising costs and shrinking gross profit raised investor concerns.
Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares are trading lower on Thursday as investors reacted to weak first-quarter results showing a continued decline in revenue.
What To Know: The company reported $223,850 in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, down 14% from $259,320 in the same period last year.
The drop was likely due to reduced contributions from its TinBu and Global Gaming subsidiaries. Although Lottery.com introduced new revenue from its S&M&I subsidiary, which wasn’t present in the prior-year quarter, it wasn't enough to offset broader declines.
Gross profit for the quarter came in at $61,000, a sharp decline from $175,000 last year, representing a 65% drop. Cost of revenue nearly doubled to $162,000 from $83,900, adding further pressure on margins. Operating expenses also fell by 39% year-over-year, aided by reductions in personnel costs, professional fees and general administrative spending.
Net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $5.75 million or $1.40 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. While the smaller loss was a modest improvement, it wasn't enough to reassure investors amid declining top-line performance.
LTRY Price Action: Lottery.com shares were down 10.11% at $1.60 at market close Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
