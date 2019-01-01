Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lottery.com
Lottery.com Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting LTRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 775.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Lottery.com initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lottery.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lottery.com was filed on November 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lottery.com (LTRY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Lottery.com (LTRY) is trading at is $1.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
