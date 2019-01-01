Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:LSDI), Quotes and News Summary

|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.379
|Close0.380
|Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917K
|Mkt Cap6.882M
|Day Range0.342 - 0.398
|52 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|LSDI
|Lucy Scientific Discovery
|8.03%
|6.9M
|CING
|Cingulate
|-3.07%
|10.4M
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics
|-4.03%
|9.1M
|SXTP
|60 Degrees
|17.95%
|4.8M
|KPRX
|Kiora Pharmaceuticals
|-1.8%
|4.3M
You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).
There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery
The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.
Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.