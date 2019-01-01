Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc
(NASDAQ:LSDI)
Q4 2023 Earnings in 11 days from now on Fri Oct 20th, after the market close
$0.39
0.029[8.03%]
Last update: 6:18PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.39
0[0.00%]
Open0.379Close0.380
Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917KMkt Cap6.882M
Day Range0.342 - 0.39852 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:LSDI), Quotes and News Summary

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ: LSDI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open0.379Close0.380
Vol / Avg.144.771K / 136.917KMkt Cap6.882M
Day Range0.342 - 0.39852 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000
Lara Goldstein - 3 days ago
Lara Goldstein - Oct 2, 2023, 9:46AM
Lara Goldstein - Sep 26, 2023, 9:28AM
Lara Goldstein - Sep 18, 2023, 6:06PM
Lara Goldstein - Sep 12, 2023, 2:50PM
Javier Hasse - Sep 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Lara Goldstein - Aug 14, 2023, 9:46AM
Globe Newswire - Sep 26, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Sep 20, 2023, 8:30AM
FN Media - Sep 19, 2023, 9:01AM
PRNewswire - Sep 19, 2023, 8:30AM
ACCESSWIRE - Sep 12, 2023, 11:20PM
Globe Newswire - Sep 12, 2023, 7:00AM
Globe Newswire - Sep 8, 2023, 8:30AM
FN Media - Sep 7, 2023, 8:35AM
PRNewswire - Sep 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Sep 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Earnings

Q1 2024Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
LSDILucy Scientific Discovery8.03%6.9M
CINGCingulate-3.07%10.4M
ITRMIterum Therapeutics-4.03%9.1M
SXTP60 Degrees17.95%4.8M
KPRXKiora Pharmaceuticals-1.8%4.3M
Q

How do I buy Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucy Scientific Discovery's (LSDI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Lucy Scientific Discovery’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX).

Q

What is the target price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lucy Scientific Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI)?

A

The stock price for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) is $0.39 last updated October 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM UTC.

Q

Does Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Lucy Scientific Discovery.

Q

When is Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) reporting earnings?

A

Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.

Q

Is Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucy Scientific Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) operate in?

A

Lucy Scientific Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

