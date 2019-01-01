Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc
(NASDAQ:LSDI)
$0.3783
0.0434[12.95%]
Last update: 4:52PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.3783
0[0.00%]
Open0.350Close0.361
Vol / Avg.181.820K / 135.252KMkt Cap6.676M
Day Range0.350 - 0.41052 Wk Range0.300 - 4.000

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:LSDI) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Lucy Scientific Discovery reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Oct 20

EPS Estimate

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lucy Scientific Discovery using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) reporting earnings?

A

Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) is scheduled to report earnings on November 13, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2023 for Q3.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.

Q

What were Lucy Scientific Discovery’s (NASDAQ:LSDI) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

