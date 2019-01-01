Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:LSDI) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date Oct 20 EPS Estimate $-0.160 Quarterly Revenue Estimate – Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) –

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lucy Scientific Discovery using advanced sorting and filters.

Q When is Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) reporting earnings? A Lucy Scientific Discovery ( LSDI ) is scheduled to report earnings on November 13, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2023 for Q3 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI)? A The Actual EPS was $-0.30 , which missed the estimate of $-0.16 . Q What were Lucy Scientific Discovery’s (NASDAQ:LSDI) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $0K , which hit the estimate of $0K .

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.