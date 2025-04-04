April 4, 2025 8:58 AM 1 min read

This Lattice Semiconductor Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $43.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on CeriBell, Inc. CBLL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. CeriBell shares closed at $18.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis initiated coverage on TC Energy TRP with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of C$75. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis initiated coverage on Enbridge (CSE2: ENB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of C$75. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Dylan Carden initiated coverage on Savers Value Village, Inc. SVV with na Outperform rating. Savers Value Village shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LSCC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

