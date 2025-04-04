This Lattice Semiconductor Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $43.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on CeriBell, Inc. CBLL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. CeriBell shares closed at $18.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis initiated coverage on TC Energy TRP with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of C$75. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis initiated coverage on Enbridge (CSE2: ENB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of C$75. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Dylan Carden initiated coverage on Savers Value Village, Inc. SVV with na Outperform rating. Savers Value Village shares closed at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LSCC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CBLLCeriBell Inc
$19.081.86%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value58.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in