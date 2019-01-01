Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$150.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$150.5M
Earnings History
Lattice Semiconductor Questions & Answers
When is Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) reporting earnings?
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lattice Semiconductor’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $94.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
