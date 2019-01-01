Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) was reported by William Blair on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LRMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) was provided by William Blair, and Larimar Therapeutics downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Larimar Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Larimar Therapeutics was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) is trading at is $2.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
