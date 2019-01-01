QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 5.16
Mkt Cap
13M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 9:07AM
St. James Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties located in Canada. It holds an interest in the Gander Gold District in North Central Newfoundland Island.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

St. James Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy St. James Gold (LRDJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of St. James Gold (OTCQB: LRDJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are St. James Gold's (LRDJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for St. James Gold.

Q

What is the target price for St. James Gold (LRDJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for St. James Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for St. James Gold (LRDJF)?

A

The stock price for St. James Gold (OTCQB: LRDJF) is $0.5881 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:14:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does St. James Gold (LRDJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for St. James Gold.

Q

When is St. James Gold (OTCQB:LRDJF) reporting earnings?

A

St. James Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is St. James Gold (LRDJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for St. James Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does St. James Gold (LRDJF) operate in?

A

St. James Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.