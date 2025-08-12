Why Is Liquidia Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

Liquidia Corporation LQDA reported on Tuesday a second-quarter loss of 49 cents, missing the consensus of a loss of 43 cents.

Sales reached $8.84 million compared to the consensus of $3.86 million.

The net Product revenue was $6.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2025. After receiving full FDA approval for Yutrepia on May 23, 2025, the company began shipping Yutrepia to customers in the U.S. in June 2025.

Liquidia did not recognize any product revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

In its second-quarter earnings release, the company said that in July and August 2025 it analyzed interim data from the 52-week, prospective, open-label ASCENT study, which fully enrolled 54 patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Safety and observed exploratory efficacy data were summarized for week 8 and week 16 timepoints.

The tolerability profile of Yutrepia in PHILD was consistent with initial observations in the first 20 patients at week 8.

Most patients continued on treatment to week 16, with 10 of 54 (18.5%) discontinuing the study.

No discontinuations were stemming from drug-related adverse events, such as cough or throat irritation.

Of those patients who reported a treatment-related cough, 24 of 26 patients reported a mild cough, and two reported a moderate cough.

The mean daytime simplified cough scores remained unchanged from baseline through week 16, suggesting the cough tended to be transient.

Dose titration remains steady, with a median dose of 132.5 mcg QID at week 8 and 159 mcg QID at week 16.

The highest exposure at week 16 was 318 mcg QID. The median improvements in six-minute walk distance were 21.5 meters at week 8 and 31.5 meters at week 16.

The release of detailed clinical data is targeted at medical conferences in September and October 2025.

LQDA Price Action: LQDA stock is up 14.13% at $24.20 at publication on Tuesday.

