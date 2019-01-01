Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liquidia missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $408.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.15 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.14 -0.13 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 3.05M 2.74M 1.72M 870.00K Revenue Actual 3.21M 3.18M 3.38M 3.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.