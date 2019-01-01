ñol

LPL Finl Hldgs
(NASDAQ:LPLA)
196.19
-4.59[-2.29%]
At close: May 31
196.19
00
After Hours: 4:26PM EDT
Day High/Low195.87 - 202.1
52 Week High/Low127.03 - 220.8
Open / Close200.7 / 196.19
Float / Outstanding71.4M / 80M
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 915.7K
Mkt Cap15.7B
P/E35.35
50d Avg. Price188.45
Div / Yield1/0.50%
Payout Ratio17.61
EPS1.67
Total Float71.4M

LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LPL Finl Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.950

Quarterly Revenue

$2.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$641.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LPL Finl Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

LPL Finl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) reporting earnings?
A

LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Q
What were LPL Finl Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:LPLA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.

