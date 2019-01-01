LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs
LPL Finl Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $246.00 expecting LPLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.39% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and LPL Finl Hldgs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LPL Finl Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LPL Finl Hldgs was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $263.00 to $246.00. The current price LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) is trading at is $196.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
