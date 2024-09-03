Boeing, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures dipping around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts.
Dyne Therapeutics shares dipped 15.6% to $38.89 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC shares fell 7.2% to $76.07 in pre-market trading.
- United States Steel Corporation X shares fell 5.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for American ownership of United States Steel, amidst ongoing foreign acquisition attempts.
- Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell 5.6% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan, last week, initiated coverage on Diversified Energy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL shares fell 4.4% to $3.96 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM shares declined 4.1% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Hafnia Limited HAFN fell 4.1% to $7.43 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Group Limited BHP shares fell 4% to $52.90 in pre-market trading
- Hafnia Limited HAFN fell 3.4% to $7.48 in pre-market trading.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC shares declined 3.2% to $21.78 in pre-market trading. PureTech Health, last week, reported a year-over-year decrease in H1 financial results.
- The Boeing Company BA shares slipped 2.6% to $169.15 in pre-market trading ahead of the Sept. 12 expiration of the company’s contract with the International Association of Machinists, which could lead to a potential strike. Additionally, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight..
