LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LG Display Co
LG Display Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and LG Display Co downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LG Display Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LG Display Co was filed on June 18, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 18, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LG Display Co (LPL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price LG Display Co (LPL) is trading at is $6.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
