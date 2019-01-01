ñol

LG Display Co
(NYSE:LPL)
6.98
0.01[0.14%]
At close: May 31
6.73
-0.25[-3.58%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.89 - 7.01
52 Week High/Low6.29 - 11.26
Open / Close6.95 / 6.99
Float / Outstanding- / 715.6M
Vol / Avg.270.3K / 467.9K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E7.4
50d Avg. Price7.27
Div / Yield0.26/3.77%
Payout Ratio26.22
EPS28
Total Float-

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LG Display Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$5.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.5T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LG Display Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

LG Display Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) reporting earnings?
A

LG Display Co (LPL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.83, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Q
What were LG Display Co’s (NYSE:LPL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.9B, which missed the estimate of $6.3B.

