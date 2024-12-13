US Stocks Mixed; Broadcom Shares Surge On Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index down around 0.1% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 43,874.75 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 19,987.05. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.14% to 6,059.64.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says This CEO ‘Built An Amazing Company,’ Recommends Buying Netflix

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials shares fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO jumped around 22% on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $14.6 billion, versus the $14.612 billion estimate. The company also issued adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue for the first quarter.

Equities Trading UP



WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shares shot up 75% to $5.74. WISeKey announced WISeSat satellite launch with SpaceX on Jan. 14, 2025.

shares shot up 75% to $5.74. WISeKey announced WISeSat satellite launch with SpaceX on Jan. 14, 2025. Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP got a boost, surging 35% to $1.6693. Loop Industries completed convertible preferred financing with Reed Societe Generale Group.

got a boost, surging 35% to $1.6693. Loop Industries completed convertible preferred financing with Reed Societe Generale Group. TruGolf Holdings, Inc. TRUG shares were also up, gaining 35% to $0.7034 after jumping around 18% on Thursday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX shares dropped 48% to $2.08 after the company reported results of Lunresertib and Camonsertib combination from MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion clinical trial.

shares dropped 48% to $2.08 after the company reported results of Lunresertib and Camonsertib combination from MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion clinical trial. Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII were down 42% to $0.0425 after the company announced a 1-for-135 reverse stock split.

were down 42% to $0.0425 after the company announced a 1-for-135 reverse stock split. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO was down, falling 40% to $2.2701 after the company announced a public offering of 10 million shares for gross proceeds of $30 million.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $70.65 while gold traded down 1.2% at $2,676.40.

Silver traded down 2.5% to $30.830 on Friday, while copper fell 1.2% to $4.1950.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.55%, Germany's DAX fell 0.15% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.18%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.14%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.33%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.95%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 2.09%, China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbling 2.01% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.04%.

Economics

U.S. import prices increased by 0.1% from the previous month in November.

U.S. export prices came in unchanged for November compared to a 1% gain in the previous month.

Now Read This: