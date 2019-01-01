Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Loop Industries
The latest price target for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.50 expecting LOOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) was provided by Raymond James, and Loop Industries initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Loop Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Loop Industries was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Loop Industries (LOOP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $19.50. The current price Loop Industries (LOOP) is trading at is $5.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
