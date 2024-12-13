Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; RH Shares Jump On Strong Forecast

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 0.2% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.20% to 43,824.10 while the NASDAQ fell 0.17% to 19,869.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,042.84.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says This CEO ‘Built An Amazing Company,’ Recommends Buying Netflix

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Shares of RH RH rose around 15% on Friday after the company released quarterly results.

RH posted downbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. However, the company raised revenue guidance across the board based on current trends. The company expects fourth-quarter demand growth of 20% to 22%, and fourth-quarter revenue growth of 18% to 20%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY shares shot up 97% to $6.46. WISeKey announced WISeSat satellite launch with SpaceX on Jan. 14, 2025.

shares shot up 97% to $6.46. WISeKey announced WISeSat satellite launch with SpaceX on Jan. 14, 2025. Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP got a boost, surging 38% to $1.7020. Loop Industries completed convertible preferred financing with Reed Societe Generale Group.

got a boost, surging 38% to $1.7020. Loop Industries completed convertible preferred financing with Reed Societe Generale Group. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares were also up, gaining 20% to $16.38.

Equities Trading DOWN

Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX shares dropped 50% to $1.9987 after the company reported results of Lunresertib and Camonsertib combination from MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion clinical trial.

shares dropped 50% to $1.9987 after the company reported results of Lunresertib and Camonsertib combination from MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion clinical trial. Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII were down 37% to $0.0461 after the company announced a 1-for-135 reverse stock split.

were down 37% to $0.0461 after the company announced a 1-for-135 reverse stock split. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO was down, falling 41% to $2.2350 after the company announced a public offering of 10 million shares for gross proceeds of $30 million.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $70.97 while gold traded down 1% at $2,682.30.

Silver traded down 2% to $30.985 on Friday, while copper fell 1.2% to $4.1940.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.53%, Germany's DAX fell 0.10% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.15%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.11%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.95%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 2.09%, China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbling 2.01% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.04%.

Economics

U.S. import prices increased by 0.1% from the previous month in November.

U.S. export prices came in unchanged for November compared to a 1% gain in the previous month.

Now Read This: