ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
El Pollo Loco Holdings
(NASDAQ:LOCO)
10.36
-0.14[-1.33%]
At close: May 31
10.36
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low10.25 - 10.45
52 Week High/Low9.74 - 19.25
Open / Close10.41 / 10.36
Float / Outstanding19.6M / 36.8M
Vol / Avg.289.3K / 193.7K
Mkt Cap380.8M
P/E14
50d Avg. Price10.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float19.6M

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

El Pollo Loco Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$110M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$110M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of El Pollo Loco Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

El Pollo Loco Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reporting earnings?
A

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Q
What were El Pollo Loco Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LOCO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $105.6M, which missed the estimate of $105.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.