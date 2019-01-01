El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$110M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$110M
Earnings History
El Pollo Loco Holdings Questions & Answers
When is El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reporting earnings?
El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
What were El Pollo Loco Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LOCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $105.6M, which missed the estimate of $105.8M.
