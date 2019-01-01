El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings
El Pollo Loco Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) was reported by Benchmark on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LOCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) was provided by Benchmark, and El Pollo Loco Holdings initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of El Pollo Loco Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for El Pollo Loco Holdings was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) is trading at is $10.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
