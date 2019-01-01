ñol

Manhattan Bridge Capital
(NASDAQ:LOAN)
5.56
-0.06[-1.07%]
At close: Jun 9
5.60
0.0400[0.72%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low5.55 - 5.59
52 Week High/Low5.25 - 8.05
Open / Close5.59 / 5.56
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 11.5M
Vol / Avg.11.5K / 29.1K
Mkt Cap63.9M
P/E13.38
50d Avg. Price5.71
Div / Yield0.5/8.90%
Payout Ratio145.24
EPS0.1
Total Float8.7M

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)?
A

The latest price target for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) was reported by Maxim Group on April 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LOAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Manhattan Bridge Capital maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Manhattan Bridge Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital was filed on April 18, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $8.00. The current price Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is trading at is $5.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

