Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) was reported by Maxim Group on April 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LOAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Manhattan Bridge Capital maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Manhattan Bridge Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital was filed on April 18, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $8.00. The current price Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is trading at is $5.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.