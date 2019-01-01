ñol

Manhattan Bridge Capital
(NASDAQ:LOAN)
5.63
0.07[1.26%]
At close: May 31
5.82
0.1900[3.37%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low5.54 - 5.7
52 Week High/Low5.25 - 8.05
Open / Close5.67 / 5.56
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 11.5M
Vol / Avg.16.9K / 30.5K
Mkt Cap64.7M
P/E13.24
50d Avg. Price5.81
Div / Yield0.5/8.99%
Payout Ratio145.24
EPS0.1
Total Float8.7M

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Manhattan Bridge Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$2.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8M

Earnings Recap

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $386.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Bridge Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.11 0.12 0.11
EPS Actual 0.1 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.25M 1.25M 1.24M 1.22M 1.20M
Revenue Actual 1.74M 1.63M 1.71M 1.73M 1.77M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Manhattan Bridge Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) reporting earnings?
A

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Manhattan Bridge Capital’s (NASDAQ:LOAN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.