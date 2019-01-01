Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Manhattan Bridge Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $386.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manhattan Bridge Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|0.11
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.1
|0.10
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25M
|1.25M
|1.24M
|1.22M
|1.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.74M
|1.63M
|1.71M
|1.73M
|1.77M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|0.11
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.1
|0.10
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25M
|1.25M
|1.24M
|1.22M
|1.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.74M
|1.63M
|1.71M
|1.73M
|1.77M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Manhattan Bridge Capital using advanced sorting and filters.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers
Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.