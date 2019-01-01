Lenovo is a global technology hardware company with a leading market share in personal computers. Its operations are divided into three main business segments: PC and smart devices, mobile, and data center, which account for 80%, 9%, and 10% of sales, respectively. The firm has been actively growing its data center business, which primarily sells network servers to enterprise and hyperscale customers, as well as storage equipment through its mainland China joint venture with NetApp. Server-related revenue contribution has jumped to 10% of overall sales in fiscal 2020 from 6% in 2015.