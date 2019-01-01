QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/55K
Div / Yield
0.82/3.68%
52 Wk
17.76 - 35.94
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
32.33
Open
-
P/E
9.18
EPS
0.88
Shares
602.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Lenovo is a global technology hardware company with a leading market share in personal computers. Its operations are divided into three main business segments: PC and smart devices, mobile, and data center, which account for 80%, 9%, and 10% of sales, respectively. The firm has been actively growing its data center business, which primarily sells network servers to enterprise and hyperscale customers, as well as storage equipment through its mainland China joint venture with NetApp. Server-related revenue contribution has jumped to 10% of overall sales in fiscal 2020 from 6% in 2015.

Lenovo Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lenovo Gr's (LNVGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lenovo Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGY) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LNVGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lenovo Gr (LNVGY)?

A

The stock price for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGY) is $22.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.

Q

When is Lenovo Gr (OTCPK:LNVGY) reporting earnings?

A

Lenovo Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lenovo Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Lenovo Gr (LNVGY) operate in?

A

Lenovo Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.